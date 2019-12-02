Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2019) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Marc LeBlanc, President of New Brunswick based Solargram Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Captiva Verde, is in discussions with Canada's largest cannabis licenced producers to partner on answering the call for the operation of the Province of New Brunswick's Cannabis distribution and retail system.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) is an offer to operate the entire network for a potential 20 year period (10 years with two 5 year renewable options). As part of the application assessment and approval process for the RFP, the Province of New Brunswick uses a weighted scoring system to choose the successful bid that will address and ultimately combat the current major issues facing the current retail cannabis market that relates to high product pricing, limited retail distribution, as well as the continued existence of significant illegal black market sales.

Marc LeBlanc states that "our team at Solargram is confident, as New Brunswick's lower priced Health Canada final stage applied producer of high quality, organically grown, outdoor cannabis using natural inputs, that it can provide solutions for these market challenges. The RFP has a New Brunswick based local low-cost producer expectation and we congratulate the Province for its importance within this process. By offering the entire network to one operator, this represents one of the most significant retail cannabis opportunities in Canada. Our market intelligence confirms that consumers, concerned with global warming and the environment, will be selecting products that are locally and organically grown using natural grow inputs powered by the sun, with high THC values. As a result, we strongly believe that Solargram Farms is the perfect strategic partner for this Province of New Brunswick Request for Proposal and we look forward to participation in this process."

