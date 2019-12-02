

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing sector contracted in November, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted AIB factory Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 49.7 in November from 50.7 in October. However, any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.



Inflows of total new business increased in November but the rate of expansion eased slightly from the previous month, while export sales declined further.



Employment fell for the first time since September 2016 and stocks of finished goods increased for the sixth month in a row.



Purchasing activity fell in November for the sixth time in the past seven months amid a decline in per-production inventories.



Backlogs decreased further in November, with the rate of backlog depletion quickened from October.



Input price inflation was the sharpest in seven months, while the rate of output charge inflation eased in November.



Sentiment among manufacturers improved to the highest level in five months in November, the survey showed.



