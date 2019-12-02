

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Black Friday sales in 2019 at physical stores increased 4.2 percent compared to fiscal 2018, according to SpendTrend data by First Data Insights, now Fiserv, Inc.



Spending through mobile wallets surged around 82 percent, amid the growth in new payment methods. Among those payed with a card, 57 percent of customers chose credit card, compared to 43 percent for debit.



Adobe Analytics stated that Black Friday online U.S. sales reached $7.4 billion, the second largest online shopping day ever, behind 2018 Cyber Monday's $7.9 billion. Adobe expects spending on Cyber Monday to hit an even bigger record $9.4 billion, an 18.9 percent increase from 2018.



As per Fiserv's SpendTrend Holiday Snapshot on consumer spending, Electronics and appliances, sporting goods, and clothing/shoe stores recorded the greatest increase over normal shopping activity. The largest average ticket size was at electronics and appliance stores at $214 per transaction.



Black Friday shopping trips started with breakfast, with restaurants posting their highest transactions per minute at 9 a.m. local time. At places like jewelry stores, cosmetics stores and boutiques, the activity peaked at 10 a.m.



Shoppers were ready to travel to grab a good deal. 38 percent of the shoppers traveled more than 10 miles, and 25 percent traveled more than 25 miles to shop at a physical stores.



Among regions, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago recorded the greatest increase in sales volume compared to a typical Friday in those cities. The smallest increase in sales volume was at Oklahoma City, San Antonio and Raleigh.



Devin McGranahan, executive vice president and senior group president, Fiserv, said, 'Despite the evolution in consumer shopping habits, Black Friday remains an important bellwether for the holiday season.'



