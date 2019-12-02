Regulatory News:

Sandrine Prieur has been appointed as CSR Director for Getlink (Paris:GET), effective as of 2 December 2019.

A graduate of the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce in Bordeaux, Sandrine Prieur, 53, has built solid expertise across several areas at the heart of CSR: environmental and energy management, human resources, organisational governance and commercial development (notably in airports and freight). She was most recently Deputy Director of Environmental and Sustainable Development at Groupe ADP, responsible for CSR performance and environmental and energy policy.

She joins the Getlink Executive Committee and will report directly to François Gauthey, Deputy CEO of the Group.

"Creating this function within Getlink's Executive Committee underlines the Group's intent to further enhance the eco-responsible commitments made by Europorte, ElecLink and Eurotunnel over the past 25 years. Sandrine Prieur's expertise will enable us to accelerate and broadcast this impact" said François Gauthey.

