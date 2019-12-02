Technavio has been monitoring the global bubble tea market and the market is poised to grow by USD 963.05 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Bubble Tea Market Analysis Report by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), by Base ingredient (Black tea, Green tea, and Others), by Component (Flavor, Creamer, Sweetener, Tapioca balls and popping balls, and Others), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023

The market is driven by the rising accessibility and availability of the products through organized retail. In addition, the introduction of new flavors is anticipated to further boost the growth of the bubble tea market.

With the growth of population and rapid urbanization, organized retailers are expanding to various locations. This growth is also driving the establishment of online specialty stores such as Tesco.com and hypermarkets and supermarkets such as Walmart. Vendors provide food and beverage items that are affordable, convenient, and nutritious through the different retail outlets. They also sell ingredients such as tea powder, popping balls, and tapioca balls to prepare bubble tea. Thus, the rising accessibility and availability of bubble tea products through organized retail outlets is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Bubble Tea Market Companies:

Fanale Drinks

Fanale Drinks is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Toppings, Bubble Tea Flavoring Powder, Snow Ice/Frozen Yogurt, and Containers. The company offers products such as Tapioca Pearls Boba and Tea Leaves.

Fokus

Fokus is headquartered in Taiwan and offers products through the following business units: Concentrated Juice, Premium Tea, Jelly, and Others. The company offers products such as Popping boba and Premium Tea.

GRAND CHAINLY

GRAND CHAINLY is headquartered in Taiwan and operates under various business segments, namely Bubble Tea Toppings, Tea Flavorings, Store Equipment and Machine Supplies, and Drinking Cups Packaging Containers. The company offers products such as Tea Leaves and Tapioca Pearls and Balls Supplies.

HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE

HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE is headquartered in Taiwan and offers products through the following business segments: Products and Service. The company offers products such as Beverage Materials and Jelly Popball.

Lollicup USA

Lollicup USA is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Karat, Karat Earth, Tea Zone, and Total Clean. The company offers products such as BOBA (TAPIOCA), POPPING PEARLS, and TEA LEAVES.

Bubble Tea Base Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Black tea

Green tea

Others

Bubble Tea Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

