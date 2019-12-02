Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Circular and Notice of General Meeting 02-Dec-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 2 December 2019 BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting Pursuant to the announcement dated 15 April 2019, Block Commodities Ltd announces that convening a general meeting of its shareholders to be held at 12:00 p.m. on 27 December 2019 at Richmond House, St. Julian's Avenue, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1GZ to seek shareholder approval to expand the Company's current investment strategy to include a focus on opportunities in the medicinal cannabis, CBD wellness and hemp sectors. The overall objective of this expanded investment strategy is to provide the Company's shareholders with an attractive total return, achieved primarily through capital appreciation, by virtue of equity participation in operating companies in jurisdictions where cultivation of medicinal cannabis is permitted by law. The Company has posted the notice of general meeting and an accompanying circular (the "Circular") to its shareholders today and these documents will also will be made available to download from the Company's website at www.blockcommodities.com [1]. The Circular contains further details of the Company's proposed expanded i nvestment strategy, including the key expected benefits, risk factors and the opportunities for financial benefits of entering the medicinal cannabis, CBD wellness and hemp sectors. The resolutions on which the shareholders will vote at the general meeting are as follows: Ordinary Resolutions 1) To approve and adopt the expanded investment strategy of the Company, as set out in paragraph 2 of the Circular to shareholders dated 2 December 2019 to enable investment into the medicinal cannabis market. 2) To authorise the directors generally and unconditionally to issue and allot, grants rights to subscribe for, or to convert any securities into up to 5,000,000,000 equity securities. Special Resolution 3) To disapply pre-emption rights in respect of the issue of any new equity securities referred to in resolution 2. Expected timetable of principal events: Posting to Shareholders of this 2 December 2019 Document Latest time and date for receipt of 12.00 pm on 23 December 2019 Forms of Proxy General Meeting 12.00 pm on 27 December 2019 ENDS CONTACTS Block Commodities Limited Chris Cleverly info@blockcommodities.com Ian Tordoff info@blockcommodities.com Press contact Hawthorn Advisors block@hawthornadvisors.com NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: NOG TIDM: BLCC LEI Code: 2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 Sequence No.: 32409 EQS News ID: 925077 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5fd957859089143ab1da9a8d39238f92&application_id=925077&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

