Stockholm, December 2, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Adventure Box Technology AB's shares (short name: ADVBOX) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Adventure Box Technology is the 53rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Adventure Box Technology is a computer game technology company. The company provides "Adventure Box", an online platform where users can make, share and play 3D games. Its platform is the world's only fully online, streamed consumer game engine for user created games, and allows users to create and share games without programming skills. Adventure Box Technology was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "Today marks the beginning of a new phase in Adventure Box' journey. We thank all our existing shareholders who have demonstrated their confidence in the company and its growth strategy, and welcome new investors," said Christopher Kingdon, CEO of Adventure Box Technology. "As a listed company with new access to capital markets, I am confident that Adventure Box now will be able to even more forcefully drive the reformation of the computer game industry." "We welcome Adventure Box Technology to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, where it will join a number of gaming sector peers" said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Adventure Box Technology operates in an exciting field and we look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey as a Nasdaq listed company." Adventure Box Technology AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com