AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2019 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 29/11/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 218.4865 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6766219 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 32590 EQS News ID: 925537 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2019 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)