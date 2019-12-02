

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) has narrowed its 2019 outlook to approximately 885koz ±1% of gold and approximately 55moz ±1% of silver. Total capital expenditure is expected to be $585 million.



In 2020, Fresnillo expects to produce approximately 54moz ±5% of silver and approximately 857koz ±5% of gold. Sustaining and new project capex is expected to be around $670 million.



For 2021, Fresnillo targets to produce approximately 66moz ±5% of silver and approximately 785koz ±5% of gold. Sustaining and new project capex forecast is anticipated to be around $475 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX