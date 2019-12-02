Solar is included among the competing sources, but with a quota of only 10%. About 12,500 GWh will be allocated across five rounds under the new scheme, which is still subject to EU state aid approval. Community-led projects will be allowed to participate from the second round, with a bonus of €2/MWh.Ireland's Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment (DCCAE) has announced that the long-awaited Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS), which started taking shape in September 2017, has been given approval by the government. Through this new technology-neutral framework, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...