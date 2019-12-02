The global automotive high-speed transmission market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 16% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005314/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive high-speed transmission market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Automatic transmission (AT) systems are gaining popularity in the automobile industry due to higher efficiency over other transmission types. AT systems reduce stress on drivers while driving in bad traffic conditions. They cause less pollution and are more fuel-efficient as they are driven at the optimal operating point. Modern AT systems come equipped with digital intelligence, which recognizes the ideal operating gear and makes hill starts easier. This reduces the risk of accidents caused due to unintentional roll back on hilly terrains. Owing to many such benefits, automakers are increasing their focus on the development of automatic transmission vehicles, which is fueling the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30651

As per Technavio, the increasing penetration of shift-by-wire technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Automotive High-Speed Transmission Market: Increasing Penetration of Shift-by-Wire Technology

The shift-by-wire system uses actuators for transmission and eliminates the need for mechanical linkages with the gearbox. The adoption of shift-by-wire systems in vehicles reduces the overall weight of the vehicle and improves the precision of the output to a large extent. With increasing adoption of automatic transmission systems, the demand for shift-by-wire systems will increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Development of triple-clutch transmission system and increasing number of gears converting wider ratios for higher power and torque performance will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Automotive High-Speed Transmission Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global automotive high-speed transmission marketby technology (high-speed AT and high-speed DCT) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing focus on improving fuel efficiency and the refinement of transmission technology by automakers in the region. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the maximum incremental growth during the forecast period due to an increase in the sale of luxury cars in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005314/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/