Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar straddle carriers once again selected for fleet renewal at Steveco in Finland

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 2 DECEMBER 2019 AT 10 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Steveco to supply a total of six diesel-electric straddle carriers for use at the Mussalo terminal in Kotka, Finland. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q4 order intake with delivery scheduled to be completed during Q2 2020.

Steveco Group, a leading port operator in Finland, employs approximately 850 people and has annual revenues of over EUR 150 million. In addition to the Mussalo terminal, the Group also has operations at the Hietanen, Hamina and Vuosaari terminals along Finland's south coast. The new straddle carriers will join an already extensive and varied fleet of Kalmar equipment which also includes terminal tractors, forklift trucks and reachstackers.

The Kalmar Straddle Carrier is driven by a highly efficient diesel-electric power unit and features excellent manoeuvrability, quiet operation and easy maintenance. The spacious, ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface improve productivity by ensuring that operators benefit from the best possible driving experience.

Jari Immonen, CEO, Steveco Oy: "By investing in a modern straddle carrier fleet we will ensure our ability to continue providing excellent service to our customers also in the future. Additionally these responsible investments support our strategy for sustainable development. We have built a solid relationship with Kalmar over the years and trust the equipment to deliver high performance and reliability combined with low operating and maintenance costs."

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: "This latest order from Steveco is a reflection of the deep trust they place in both our equipment and extensive technical expertise. We are delighted to be able to help Steveco once again enhance their business operations with container handling solutions that meets their exacting standards."

Further information for the press:

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, tel. +358 40 536 0596, mikko.mononen@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's



Attachment