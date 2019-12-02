

Hydrogen Gas Turbine



Fuel Cell

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec 2, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) will have an exhibit at the Japan Pavilion, an official event booth during the 2019 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 25)(1) taking place in Madrid, Spain.The event will run for two weeks from December 2 to December 13, and will introduce Japan's cutting-edge environmental technologies to the world. MHPS will present model exhibits of clean power generating technologies using hydrogen as fuel (hydrogen gas turbines and fuel cells system).Hydrogen gas turbines are a cutting-edge, clean power generating technology that supports Japan's 3E+S policy(2), promotes carbon-free or low-carbon energy to achieve a hydrogen society, and contributes to the conservation of the global environment. By switching from conventional natural gas to hydrogen as fuel, only water is generated after combustion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. MHPS has already established the technology for large gas turbines fired with a mix of 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas, and is currently pursuing a project to convert a 440 MW natural gas-fired GTCC power plant facility in the Netherlands to a 100% hydrogen-fired plant, scheduled to begin operations in 2025.Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) offer high-efficiency power generation and reduce CO2 emissions, making the technology an effective option for distributed power source or cogeneration systems. One of MHPS' MEGAMIE hybrid systems combining SOFC and micro gas turbines (MGT) has been in commercial operation at the Marunouchi building of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. since March 2019, supplying electric power and heat.MHPS, by stimulating demand for the utilization of hydrogen through events such as this, and driving the establishment of an international supply chain to produce, carry, and store hydrogen, is helping to mitigate climate change and facilitate the realization of a hydrogen society.(1) The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the meeting of parties to the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held annually since 1995.(2) 3E+S is the fundamental concept for Japan's energy policy, comprising Energy Security, Economic Efficiency, Environment, and Safety.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.