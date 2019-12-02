The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 3 December 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 74,335,389 shares (USD 743,353.89) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 326,233 shares (USD 3,262.33) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 74,661,622 shares (USD 746,616.22) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 53.7 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=748790