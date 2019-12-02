Winter Needs Anticipation: 8 Christmas Season Tips for the Hannover Region

HANNOVER, Germany, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hannover Region offers many events during the Advent and Christmas season: sometimes loud, sometimes quiet, sometimes contemplative, sometimes acrobatic - but all of them unique and providing unforgettable moments. The Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HMTG) has compiled eight Christmas season tips for a visit to the Hannover Region.

Tip 1: The Christmas Markets 2019

Since late November, the Christmas markets have been drawing people outside with the enticing smell of the holiday season to celebrate the anticipation of Christmas Day. In Hannover's Old Town, the Wunschbrunnenwald (wishing well forest) exudes its magical atmosphere. In the historic village, craftsmen such as silkers and brushmakers are eager to show visitors their wares. The Finnish Christmas village is traditionally located on Ballhofplatz, where visitors can enjoy delicious flame-grilled salmon and hot glögi. Other Christmas markets can be found in front of the main railway station, on the Lister Meile and in many different neighbourhoods.

Tip: The Christmas markets also have a lot to offer in the Hannover Region and the historic 9 towns in Lower Saxony.

25 November - 22 December, Old Town of Hannover

Tip 2: City Tour of Hannover Amid the Christmas Lights

The festively illuminated city centre and old town can be explored, accompanied by the sweet sounds of Christmas music all around and surrounded by the warm glow of the Christmas season.

Fridays, 29 November - 20 December





Tip 3: GOP Winter Variety Show: "Impulse"

The audience experiences the energetic, powerful encounter of rhythm, body art and dance! "Impulse" provides an unforgettable experience of music, visuals and movement. The scenery in the Orangery at the Herrenhäuser Gardens is also spectacular, with the unusual scenarios of projection and sound sure to surprise visitors.

23 November 2019 - 12 January 2020, Herrenhäuser Gardens



Tip 4: GOP Children's Christmas Musical: Königs Sohn und Gauklers Tochter (The King's Son and the Gleeman's Daughter)

The young prince is simply too bored at court. He dreams of adventures and of finally getting to know regular folk. Only his best mate, the court jester, can help. He takes the prince to the circus, which is currently performing in town. There, the prince sees the wild girl, who shows her skills on the trapeze. A wonderful musical fairy tale!

2 November - 5 January 2020, GOP Georgspalast

Tip 5: Winter Zoo: Winter Wonderland at Hannover Adventure Zoo

From the end of November, the Meyers Hof farmstead will be transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland with an ice-skating rink, a winter market, Santa Claus, a fairy-tale Advent calendar, merry-go-rounds, an ice disco and many special events

29 November 2019 - 4 February 2020, Hannover Adventure Zoo





Tip 6: Hansel and Gretel

The famous fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm makes for a great opera: a full-size orchestra, well-known children's songs and the famous evening prayer make the performance so popular.

15 November - 25 December 2019, Staatsoper Hannover



Tip 7: Christmas Circus Hannover

The third ever Christmas Circus offers visitors a "Grand Prix of Artists" and features an outstanding programme: the participating artists, who have received awards at festivals from Monte-Carlo to Moscow, have to overcome a very special hurdle. The audience decides who is the best of the best, with acts taking place between the tent canopy and the circus ring.

17 - 29 December 2019, Schützenplatz Hannover

Tip 8: Holiday on Ice

Magical stage sets, impressive costumes, spectacular choreographies and a passionate love story - that's what Holiday on Ice's new show is all about. The new production "Supernova" opens its doors to a mysterious world with impressive scenes and a spectacular ice show.

12 - 15 December 2019, TUI Arena

Suitable adventure packages, including overnight stays in Hannover, can be found at: www.visit-hannover.com/en

The TOP 10 Christmas events in the historic 9 +2 cities of Lower Saxony can be found at: www.9staedte.de

