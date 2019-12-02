Global tech company AutoStore offers a flexible and high-density storage solution enabling retailers to deliver products to consumers in record time.

AutoStore is a world leader in high-density storage with an existing award-winning robotic cube-based, automated storage and retrieval system that has transformed the logistics and delivery process for businesses across the globe. The pioneering system has evolved to accommodate the increasing demands on retailers to change and stock inventory at speed and deliver goods to consumers within same-day or several hour timeframes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005172/en/

AutoStore's robots move products across a grid system enabling a quick and efficient refreshment of inventory. (Photo: Business Wire)

Consumers are demanding more choices and are more willing to change brand allegiance to get better value and service. To remain competitive, retailers, whether big box or independent, require a presence across multiple channels stores, online, social networking and mobile. Same-day delivery and immediate local-store pick-up are no longer perks for online shoppers, they are expectations.

"AutoStore delivers the flexibility and scalability needed for streamlining automated fulfillment of online orders, which is absolutely critical to accommodate increasingly higher numbers of SKUs, and seasonal spikes in ordering," said Karl Johan Lier, CEO and President of AutoStore.

Lier adds, "It gives retailers the flexibility to make more targeted decisions about where they believe automated micro-fulfilment will be most beneficial."

Micro-fulfilment presents one of the largest challenges for business owners and retailers to not only store ever-changing inventory within a warehouse, but to ensure the warehouses are close enough to consumers. Managing fulfilment of consumer goods and groceries from regional distribution centres does not accommodate today's customised needs of consumers, nor can it sustain cost efficiency.

AutoStore provides a solution for the future of logistics and warehousing with micro-fulfilment at the retail store level. The pioneering Cube Storage Automation system offers the densest product/inventory storage solution in existence, where up to 15,000 SKUs can be stored within 604 sq meters. Modular in design, the system can easily be configured to fit different store ceiling heights and obstacles and suits a range of environments from back-of-house of a grocery retailer to retail spaces for consumer products.

The AutoStore system contains a three-dimensional aluminum grid structure with self-supporting crates that are moved to pick stations by independently operating robots, providing swift and accurate movement of orders. Each robot has two sets of wheels that enable it to move along perpendicular axes, and this makes it possible for all robots to reach any position, and any crate on the grid independently providing near 100 percent system availability.

For customers who would prefer to collect their items, AutoStore's pick-up points play a critical role in maintaining high-volume throughout for output workstations. Online orders can be consolidated in less than 10 minutes and confirmed in the system for customers to collect at any time. Orders can be retrieved from the system in just a few minutes, and customers can choose their preferred option to collect pre-picked orders, whether in-store or for home delivery.

"AutoStore's technology and extensive use-case experience is now being leveraged for micro-fulfillment in ecommerce, where once again it is on the forefront providing automated solutions for retailers across a variety of sectors" commented Lier.

**ENDS**

About AutoStore

AutoStore, founded in 1996, is a robot technology company that invented, and continues to pioneer, Cube Storage Automation the densest product/inventory storage solution in existence. The company's focus is to marry software and hardware with human abilities to create the future of warehousing. AutoStore is global, with more than 400 systems installed in 28 countries over a wide range of industries. All sales are designed, installed and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators which AutoStore calls 'partners'. The company's headquarters is in Nedre Vats, Norway, with offices in the U.S., UK, Germany and France.

https://autostoresystem.com/redefine/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005172/en/

Contacts:

TDC PR:

Rebekah Foote

rebekah@tdcpr.com

07476999303