CRU: China Plans to Come from Behind to Win the Global Battery Recycling Industry, Thanks to New Policies

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling is hardly new in the developed world, with notable industry players and well-established regulations in place to process the countless 3-cell batteries reaching the scrap-heap each day from portable electronics.

However, the lack of explicit regulations (EU excluded) and integral recycling networks for the nascent secondary market of electric vehicle (xEV) batteries means that the playing field has once again been levelled; and China is positioning itself to capitalize on the opportunity.

Are proper regulations in place in China?

China is the world's largest consumer of xEVs, representing 30% of global sales in 2018, and this share is expected to double by 2030. In a previous Insight, CRU showed that a vast quantity of used LIB will enter the scrap pool during this timeframe, causing severe pollution if not treated properly. Against this backdrop, the Chinese government has begun to implement a series of regulations aimed at promoting construction of an end-of-life vehicle (ELV) battery recycling industry that is environmentally-friendly, resource-saving and economically-beneficial.

The first regulation mentioning ELV battery recycling was issued by the General Office of the State Council in 2012. The regulation requires the construction of a recycling system, clarifies the rights, roles and responsibilities of each party, and provides guidance on recycling and second-life options. More explicit and detailed regulations were issued in the following years, providing further detail and clarity on responsibilities. They also intended to show: how to trace xEV batteries through their life cycle; how to establish an efficient recycling system; and how to maximize utilization of the residual value of ELV batteries.

