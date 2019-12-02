Scientists from Purdue University claim to have created a new material that incorporates both organic and inorganic materials. Its hybrid structure is said to improve the thermal stability of perovskite PV cells without the need to use lead.Scientists from Purdue University in the United States have unveiled new organic-inorganic hybrid perovskite materials that are said to be able to improve the thermal stability of perovskite solar cells. The researchers described the hybrid perovskites as sandwich-like materials, according to their study, Molecular engineering of organic-inorganic hybrid perovskites ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...