BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Monday, UK Markit/CIPS final PMI report is due. The factory PMI is expected to fall to 48.3 in November, as initially estimated, from 49.6 in October.



The pound dropped against its major counterparts before the data.



The pound was worth 141.49 against the yen, 1.2904 against the franc, 1.2900 against the greenback and 0.8536 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



