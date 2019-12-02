Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2019

02.12.2019 | 10:52
KELLER GROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

KELLER GROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

London, December 2

Keller Group plc

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Keller Group plc ("the Company") advises that, as at 2 December 2019, the total issued share capital of the Company consisted of 73,099,735 ordinary shares of 10p each, of which 1,029,451 shares were held in Treasury.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company's ordinary shares is 72,070,284.

The above number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Kerry Porritt

Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.5 (Total number of voting rights and capital)

