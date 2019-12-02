L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been selected by Airbus India to manage their Avionics S/W Development, V&V (Validation Verification) and Data Analytics. The win has been a direct result of LTTS' years of expertise in the aviation space and the company's timely investment in cutting-edge technologies.

LTTS' distinct advantage in the aerospace landscape includes ITAR (International Traffic in Arms) Compliance CEMILAC (The Centre for Military Airworthiness Certification) Certified State-of-art facilities, strong global customer base, robust lab testing infrastructure and strategic alliances with Fortune 500 companies.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board at L&T Technology Services commented, "The new-age business opportunities in aviation sector call for a transformative approach including fresh ideas, elaborate evaluation of best-fit technology solution and capability to accelerate business growth through innovation. We are pleased that Airbus India has chosen LTTS to deliver on all these aspects. We look forward to co-developing innovations in the aviation space and ushering in newer benchmarks of industry excellence."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of September 30, 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005383/en/

Contacts:

Aniruddha Basu

L&T Technology Services Limited

E: Aniruddha.Basu@LTTS.com

T: +91-80-67675173