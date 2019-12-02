LIDDS AB: LIDDS Interview with the LPC-004 study investigator, Professor Laurence Klotz, about the LIDDS Liproca Depot Phase IIb study results

An interview with Professor Laurence Klotz, one of the LPC-004 study investigators was done in connection to the 11th European Multidisciplinary Congress on Urological Cancers, EMUC19 in which he summarizes the study results. At the conference, the Phase IIb clinical data from the LIDDS study LPC-004 prostate cancer study on Liproca Depot was presented by Professor Klotz in an oral session at EMUC19 as "Late Breaking News" on November 16, 2019.

Professor Laurence Klotz is a world leading expert in Active Surveillance of prostate cancer patients and a Professor at the University of Toronto Division of Urology at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Canada.

-The appealing aspect of this LIDDS Liproca Depot is that it is quite easy to administer, it has little or no effect on erectile function, on voiding, really virtual free of long-term side effects and is therefore a very appealing approach for patients under Active Surveillance, concludes Laurence Klotz in the video.

The interview is available on https://bit.ly/2Dzb55d

About the Phase IIb Liproca Depot clinical trial

The single blind, two-part dose finding study aimed to determine the highest tolerable dose of Liproca Depot in part I and to determine the level of PSA reduction for part II patients at month 5. The study was conducted at eight specialist urology clinics in Canada; Lithuania and Finland. The study involved 61 patients diagnosed with localized non-aggressive prostate cancer who were on Active Surveillance. Patients were followed for six months to assess response and tolerability. Three previous clinical trials (LPC-001, LPC-002 and LPC-003) involved a total of 57 patients and showed promising results for tolerability and effect on tumor tissue, prostate volume and the PSA biomarker.

About prostate cancer and the market

Of the 1.2 million men diagnosed with prostate cancer globally each year, about 420,000 are assessed as intermediate risk and placed on 'Active Surveillance' where they are monitored regularly. There is no standard drug treatment for these cancer patients and many treating doctors see an unmet need.

According to market research firm GlobalData, the global market for prostate cancer drugs is expected to grow to USD 8.3 billion annually by 2023. Liproca Depot's target group is an untapped market potentially exceeding USD 3 billion per year.

About Liproca Depot and NanoZolid

NanoZolid is a safe, flexible and functional method of delivering drugs. When injected, NanoZolid forms a solid depot releasing the active drug over periods of potentially more than six months. As it releases its drug load, the NanoZolid depot dissolves and is absorbed harmlessly into the body.

Liproca Depot combines NanoZolid and 2-HOF (2-hydroxyflutamide), a well-established antiprostate cancer drug. Liproca Depot's target group is patients under Active Surveillance (AS) with intermediate risk of cancer progression.

