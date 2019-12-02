New R&D centre in Poland's Tricity to concentrate on advanced AI solutions for the marketing industry

Acoustic, the largest independent marketing cloud with a total focus on the marketer, today announced the launch of a new R&D Facility in Gdansk, Poland. The centre will employ 50 people and will focus on providing advanced, AI-driven solutions to meet the most pressing challenges marketers face in the rapidly evolving marketing industry.

Acoustic, which separated from IBM and debuted as a standalone marketing cloud in the summer of 2019, focuses exclusively on the needs of marketers. Its purpose-built solutions powered by artificial intelligence offer digital and mobile marketing analytics, tools for marketing automation and content management tools to more than 3,500 brands spanning industry sectors and 70+ countries. The company's streamlined, privacy-first open platform connects, dissects and analyses data from internal and external sources, providing marketers with valuable insights and a completely customized experience.

"The R&D centre's initial focus will be to further innovate and improve upon two core products that our clients rely on to connect with end-consumers in a human way and get the best results, Campaign Automation and Content Hub," said Mateusz Urban, Director Acoustic Poland R&D Lab Leader. "We're listening to the needs of our clients and providing them with even better tools and services to be creative, manage end-to-end marketing campaigns, use all available data to engage their customers and view content across marketing platforms that can communicate thanks to Acoustic's first-of-its-kind open-ecosystem."

The centre will officially open its doors on Monday, December 9th. To start with, the R&D Facility will employ 50 Front and Back End developers, UI UX designers, architects, infrastructure specialists and managers. The centre will also have a Customer Service Team that will focus on helping clients maximize the benefits of Acoustic solutions. This team will include several data specialists, support analysts and procurement experts. Acoustic is currently hiring senior and junior employees through standard recruiting channels as well as University partnerships and has plans to expand the centre to 250 people in the next two years.

"For us, the key factor in choosing the Tricity was its vibrant, multicultural and talented labour market," Mateusz continued. "In addition, the Tricity is a fantastic place to live, allowing us to build a great workplace where employees can enjoy a balance between work and private life."

The project was made possible through a partnership with Invest in Pomerania, a regional initiative that helps investors implement investment projects in Pomerania, Poland.

"Pomerania is fast developing a reputation as a centre for big brand names and market disruptive companies, and it is our pleasure to welcome Acoustic into the mix," said Bartosz Wojtasiak, Project Manager, Invest in Pomerania. "The Tricity in particular is developing as a key AI hub in the region because of availability of talent, good infrastructure and strong ties between academia and business, and we look forward to seeing Acoustic become a key player in the area."

For more details about the centre, please contact Mateusz Urban at Mateusz.Urban@acoustic.co.

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an independent marketing cloud platform driven by a mission to unleash the brilliance in marketers. Acoustic offers the industry's leading open marketing ecosystem comprised of intuitive, AI-powered products that are purpose-built for marketers. Acoustic serves an international client base of more than 3,500 brands including Fortune 500 companies, providing digital marketing, marketing analytics, content management, personalization, mobile marketing and marketing automation solutions. Acoustic is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.acoustic.co.

