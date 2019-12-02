Business Reporter: Greater Manchester Seeks Global Digital Partners

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK city-region of Greater Manchester has launched a global search for the partners and collaborators who will support its ambition to become a top-five European digital city region.

According to an article in Business Reporter, Greater Manchester is on a path of digital transformation that will leave no-one behind, building on a fast-growing £5bn digital ecosystem that will make it one of the best places in the world to grow up, get on and grow old.

"What makes Greater Manchester unique is its collaborative ecosystem of digital start-ups and SMEs innovating on behalf of large businesses, supported by academics, with public sector organisations including Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) joining the dots between the component parts of our economy," said Elise Wilson, Leader of Stockport Council and Greater Manchester Public Sector Digital Lead.

"We're creating a digital place innovators from across the globe want to tap into and a place where businesses already here can thrive."

But what makes Greater Manchester's digital ecosystem so great?

Start-ups, incubators and SMEs innovating to support established organisations including the BBC, TalkTalk, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

A talent pipeline from four top universities

Involvement of public sector organisations including Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA)

"We are harnessing the power of technology to improve lives, using the opportunities it presents us with to help build a society where people are happier and more fulfilled," Wilson explains in Business Reporter. "With such a determination to make the digital transition successfully, Greater Manchester is certainly leading by example."

