Parsons Paris, the European campus of The New School's world-renowned Parsons School of Design, today announced a new online course for high school students, Inside the Business of Fashion and Luxury, a dynamic behind-the-scenes learning journey into the fashion industry. Exploring the compelling history, trends, and culture of fashion, the multidisciplinary course is taught by acclaimed faculty members from Parsons Paris and features additional interviews and exclusive content by industry leaders from top Paris fashion and luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Balmain, and more.

With 30-hours of immersive, interactive coursework, Inside the Business of Fashion and Luxury provides young learners with a unique opportunity to gain unparalleled access to the global fashion and design landscape in a fun, supportive educational environment. Students learn from award-winning professors and industry leaders on a variety of topics and themes that create a solid foundation for a future in the fashion and design industries. The course culminates in the Parsons Paris Insider's Challenge, where students can use their learnings from the course and their creativity to propose solutions to real-world fashion and luxury scenarios.

The new course features overviews of career pathways in fashion, luxury goods, accessories, and marketing; in-depth explorations of how sustainability, technology, and social issues are impacting the industry; and how brands can innovate and be successful in the 21st century. Students will also learn about the history of celebrated fashion houses, key elements that define luxury brands, what makes a best-selling product, and more.

"As Parsons Paris looks ahead to its Centennial in 2021, we are excited and proud to launch this new certificate program for high school students," said Florence Leclerc-Dickler, Dean of Parsons Paris. "The program's innovative curriculum, insider's perspective, and personal guidance from a Parsons mentor provides a highly engaging, one-of-a-kind experience for students who are interested in exploring a career in fashion and design."

The multidisciplinary course combines one-on-one mentoring; fun, high production lectures; over 100 videos with fashion and luxury leaders and Parsons Paris faculty; assignments with individualized student feedback; and out of class discussions-all conducted online with user-friendly technology. Classes are led by Parsons Paris faculty members Eros Erotokritos, a fashion designer with two boutiques in Paris; Anna Krutiy, a marketing and product development expert; and Badara Ndiaye, an influencer and creative director.

Inside the Business of Fashion and Luxury offers access to this exciting world in two- or four-week sessions to accommodate students' busy academic schedules. High school students globally are welcome to begin applying for the February 2020 and summer 2020 cohorts.

Established in 1921 as the first American art and design school in Paris, Parsons Paris today is an international community of students and distinguished faculty committed to tackling the challenges of an evolving world with creativity and intellectual rigor. Offering innovative English-language bachelor's and master's degrees in fashion, strategic design management, and art, media and technology, the curricula bring together the top-ranked pedagogy of Parsons School of Design and the unique resources of Paris, with its heritage brands, forward-looking entrepreneurial culture, and access to Europe and beyond. Partners include Parsons in New York and The New School-Parsons' parent university-as well as a network of local and global universities, cultural institutions, and organizations and businesses. Inspired by the dynamic city and our collaborative interdisciplinary culture, graduates go on to pioneer new industries and pursue creative careers in Paris and worldwide.

Founded in 1919, The New School was established to advance academic freedom, tolerance, and experimentation. A century later, The New School remains at the forefront of innovation in higher education, inspiring more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students to challenge the status quo in art and design, the social sciences, the liberal arts, management, the performing arts, and media. The university welcomes thousands of adult learners annually for continuing education and executive courses and public programs. The New School maintains a global presence through our online learning portals, research institutes, and international partnerships. Learn more at www.newschool.edu.

