Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.12.2019 | 12:04
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report on NSM

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report on NSM

PR Newswire

London, December 2

Keystone Investment Trust plc

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2019.

Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2019 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and on the Invesco website: http://www.invesco.co.uk/keystone.

Hard copies of the annual report will be posted to shareholders shortly and can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's correspondence address, 2nd Floor, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY

Invesco Asset Management Limited Corporate Company Secretary

2 December 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire