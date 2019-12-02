Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report on NSM

Keystone Investment Trust plc

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2019.

Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2019 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and on the Invesco website: http://www.invesco.co.uk/keystone.

Hard copies of the annual report will be posted to shareholders shortly and can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's correspondence address, 2nd Floor, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY

Invesco Asset Management Limited Corporate Company Secretary

2 December 2019