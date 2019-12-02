

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blue Grass Quality Meats recalled certain pork bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products citing misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



According to the agency, the products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product labels. The recall decision was taken after the company's seasoning supplier notified them that the proprietary seasoning, which is not supposed to contain soy, actually contains soy lecithin.



There were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products. FSIS asked users concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.



The recall involves about 121,083 pounds of Cajun style bacon and ready-to-eat turkey breast items that were produced on various dates from October 29, 2018 to November 19, 2019.



The recalled products have establishment number 'P-7417' or 'EST. 7417' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These were shipped to various retail locations in four states of Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. The company said the turkey products may have been offered as retail-sliced deli product.



FSIS noted that some products may be in retailers' deli and consumers' refrigerators or freezers. The agency urged retailers not to sell these products, and consumers not to consume them, and asked to either throw away or return to the place of purchase.



The latest recall is Class II, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product'.



Last week, Morris Meat Packing recalled around 515,000 pounds of raw, intact pork products noting that they were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside inspection hours.



In early November, Padrino Foods, LLC recalled 1,931 pounds beef tamales for mislabeling. In July, California-based Fieldsource Food Systems Inc. recalled about 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX