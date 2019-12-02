NEX Exchange (NEXX) Restoration of Trading 02-Dec-2019 / 10:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been restored to trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 7:40am 02/12/2019. IamFire plc Symbol: FIRE ISIN: GB00BKTRF404 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 32613 EQS News ID: 925727 End of Announcement EQS News Service

