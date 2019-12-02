Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Total Voting Rights 02-Dec-2019 / 11:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 5.6 Total Voting Rights As at 30 November 2019 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 7,540,321 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each. No shares are held in treasury. The above figure (7,540,321) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. All enquiries: George Bayer/Kerry Higgins Maitland Administration Services Limited 01245 398984 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: TVR TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 32614 EQS News ID: 925789 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2019 06:12 ET (11:12 GMT)