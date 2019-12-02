Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Worth $24.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Product (NOVASEQ, NEXTSEQ, SEQUEL, NANOPORE), Consumables, Bioinformatics, Services (EXOME, RNA, DENOVO), Technology (ION, SMRT), Application (Diagnostics, Cancer), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is projected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2025 from USD 7.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.9%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=546

The availability of advanced, efficient, and accurate NGS systems at a low cost, along with the reduced cost of sequencing overall, the increasing applications of NGS in diagnostics and genomics research, the availability of research funding, the development of NGS data analysis solutions, and the improving regulatory and reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests are some of the key factors driving the growth of Next-generation Sequencing Market.

The SBS segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS market, by technology, in 2018

On the basis of technology, the NGS Services Market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing, nanopore sequencing, and other sequencing technologies. In 2018, the SBS segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The dominant market position of this segment is mainly due to the development of new and advanced NGS platforms and the increasing demand for Illumina's systems, as it is the major provider of NGS platforms that use the SBS technology (including the HiSeq MiSeq series and NextSeq).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Next-generation Sequencing Market"

121 - Tables

39 - Figures

216 - Pages

The diagnostics application segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS Market in 2018

Based on applications, the Next-generation Sequencing Market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural & animal research, and other applications, which include marine research and research in biofuels, forensics, metagenomic studies, and evolutionary studies. Of all these application segments, diagnostics accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of new cancer cases across the globe, favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based tests in the US, and increasing focus of key market players on developing NGS-based products & services for cancer and NIPT.

The academic institutes & research centers segment accounted for the largest share of the Next-generation Sequencing Market, by end user, in 2018

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into academic institutes & research centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. In 2018, the academic institutes & research centers segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS Services Market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of collaborations between NGS Market players and academic & research institutions, favorable funding scenario for genomic research across regions, and the development of cost-effective NGS products and services for researchers.

Get 10% Customization Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=546

North America accounted for the largest share of the NGS Services Market in 2018

North America accounted for the largest share of the Next-generation Sequencing Market in 2018, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing applications of NGS in diagnostics and genomics research, the availability of research funding, and the development of NGS data analysis solutions.

Some of the prominent players in the Next-generation Sequencing Market include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), BGI Group (China), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Macrogen (South Korea), Hamilton Company (US), Lucigen (US), Intrexon Bioinformatics GmbH (Germany), Partek Incorporated (US), DNASTAR, Inc. (US), DNAnexus (US), SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India), GENEWIZ (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), 10x Genomics (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher (US), Lexogen GmbH (Austria), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Zymo Research (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and QIAGEN (Netherlands).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=546

Browse Related Reports:

NGS Sample Preparation Market by Product (Reagent, Workstations), Workflow (Library Preparation [DNA, RNA], Target Enrichment), Application (Infectious Disease, Cancer Diagnostics), Technology (SMRT, Nanopore) - Forecast to 2024

Metagenomic Sequencing Market by Workflow (Sample Preparation, Data Analysis), Product & Services (Reagents, Consumables, Instruments), Technology (Shotgun, 16s Rrna, Whole-Genome), Application (Diagnostic, Soil Microbiome) - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact::

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-technologies-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ngs-technologies.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg