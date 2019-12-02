Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2019

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.12.2019 | 13:31
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 2

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 29-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 360.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               365.64p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 354.12p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               359.50p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

