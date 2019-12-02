Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2019

WKN: A0M4ZR ISIN: CNE100000502 Ticker-Symbol: FJZ 
Tradegate
29.11.19
17:35 Uhr
0,334 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,339
0,349
14:34
0,337
0,346
14:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONTINENTAL GOLD
CONTINENTAL GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONTINENTAL GOLD INC3,230-0,62 %
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD0,3340,00 %