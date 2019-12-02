The "Investment Funds And Asset Management Market in Poland, 2019-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of investment funds and asset management sector in Poland. Analysis covers three main pillars of the market including: mutual funds, insurance and pension assets. The report includes also mid-term forecast of key volumes for the period 2019-2021.

The data has been presented in a form of horizontal presentation. Report contains 40 slides on 55 pages.

Investment funds make for the largest part of the asset management industry in Poland. Recently, no significant change in investment fund assets could be observed, however, some shifts in their structure have become apparent. In particular, the share of retail, open-end and non-dedicated funds has been increasing while closed-end and dedicated funds have become less popular.

The key driver has been regulatory framework making funds less attractive as vehicles for large investors. By contrast, retail investments in funds have been on the rise, driven by a range of factors including the growth in online sales platforms offering funds at low or no load fees, and the growing liquidity in the household sector with little attractive saving opportunities within the banking sector.

Market Outlook

Assets under management in Poland are expected to sustain growth through 2021 while the most action is likely to take place within 3rd pillar pension funds. The new legal framework, in force since mid-2019, has mandated employers to enrol their employees and to match employee contributions. A further boost to 3rd pillar assets could be supplied by the final dismantling of 2nd pillar pension funds, although it would be initially a zero sum game or even a negative event for the sector as a whole.

3. Investment Funds

Slide 4: CEE 8 Investment fund industry size vs. growth matrix, 2016-2019 H1

Slide 5: CEE investment funds penetration benchmarks, 2019 H1

Slide 6: Evolution of assets, number of funds managers 2014-2019 H1

Slide 7: Fund assets by type of fund 1/2, 2014-2019 H1

Slide 8: Fund assets by type of fund 2/2, 2014-2019 H1

Slide 9: Top players in investment fund market, 2019 H1

Slide 10: Market share evolution of top fund managers, 2017-2019 H1

Slide 11: Products: Absolute return funds, 2014-2019 H1

Slide 12: Distribution channels for investment funds, 2019 H1

Slide 13: Innovation in distribution- online platforms, 2019

Slide 14: Investment fund assets flows, 2015 Q1-2019 Q2

Slide 15: Fund assets structure, 2019 H1

Slide 16: Ownership of funds by groups (retail/financial/other), 2012-2019 Q2

Slide 17: Local funds invested in foreign assets and foreign funds, 2019 H1

Slide 18: Assets of foreign funds, 2014-2019 H1

Slide 19: Fees and commissions charged by top fund managers, 2019 Q3

Slide 20: Revenues and costs of fund managers, 2018

Slide 21: Profitability tree for fund managers, 2015-2018

Slide 22: Regulations: The new fixed fund management fee cap

Slide 23: Top players' profiles Ipopema TFI

Slide 24: Top players' profiles PKO TFI

Slide 25: Top players' profiles PZU TFI

Slide 26: Top players' profiles Pekao TFI

Slide 27: Top players' profiles Santander TFI

Slide 28: M&A transactions including fund managers in Poland (2010-2016)

Slide 29: M&A transactions, 2017-2019

