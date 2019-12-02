The "An Introduction to the Medical Device Regulation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar provides a detailed introduction to the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR). It will explain the new legislation and which products are covered, the involvement of Notified Bodies and how to choose one and will outline a manufacturer's responsibilities. It will also cover the documentation necessary to apply for the CE mark.

This is an excellent introduction from leading experts in the field and delegates should expect three comprehensive days of training.

Who Should Attend:

Past delegates include personnel from regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance and technical support. This event will be of particular interest to all personnel who are new to the medical device industry, all those who intend to place a medical device on the market and anyone who requires an overview of the medical device sector.

Agenda:

Programme day one

What is a medical device?

Definition

Examples

Discussion session

Europe and the MDR overview of the regulations applicable for bringing a medical device to market

Discussion session

Economic operators and other parties

Who are they?

How do they interrelate?

What are their responsibilities?

Classification of devices

What are the classes and how do we classify devices?

Discussion session

Conformity assessment procedures

The routes to CE marking

What is required for each class of device?

Workshop 1: Classification

Discussion session

Programme day two

Manufacturers' responsibilities

Technical file and design dossier requirements

Quality systems

EN ISO 13485: 2012 and 2016

The requirements for a quality system

Discussion session

Labelling of devices

Use of language and symbols

Instructions for use

Discussion session

Workshop 2: Labelling

Discussion session

Clinical evaluations

European regulatory environment

When are clinical investigations necessary?

What is required by the Competent Authority, Ethics Committee and Notified Body?

Discussion session

Workshop 3: CE marking 16.45 u Discussion session

Programme day three

Medical device vigilance

Adverse event reporting

Reporting requirements

Post-market surveillance (PMS)

Workshop 4: Vigilance

Discussion session

Drug/device combinations

Drug or device?

Examples of classification

Discussion session

Devices incorporating material of animal origin

Animal-derived materials legislation

Directive 2003/32/EC

Discussion session

The revision to the regulations for medical devices

Question and answer session

