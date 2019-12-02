United States Antimony Corporation: U.S. Antimony Reports On Los Juarez Gold And Silver Plant And Antimony Trisulfide Highlights

The Puerto Blanco mill for the Los Juarez gold, silver, and antimony deposit could be ready for cyanide leach testing by the end of December Initial Grant payments from the Defense Logistics Agency have been received for the production of samples to be tested by the U.S. Army for use in primers for center-fired ordnance

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC")(NYSE American:UAMY) reported that hydraulic, mechanical, and electrical testing of the Puerto Blanco mill in Guanajuato has been successfully completed. The laboratory is nearing completion, and reagents are being ordered to start the leach testing of gold and silver. John Gustavsen from Montana and Heriberto Torres are heading up the pilot project.

Puerto Blanco Mill in Guanajuato, Mexico. The square pond on the left is the leach pond. The pond to the right is the flotation pond. Each pond is approximately 5 acres. The crusher, flotation mill, and leach plant are at the lower right of the flotation pond. USAC owns land to the lower right of the facility for future expansion.

USAC is currently testing sulfide antimony ore from Mexico for impurities and flotation recovery, preparing the flotation mill at Guanajuato which will also be used for milling the ore, and preparing furnace equipment in Montana to produce block antimony trisulfide for testing by the U.S. Army at Picatinny, New Jersey.

Estimated sales during November 2019 are as follows:

Item November 2019 Antimony pounds 127,501 BRZ zeolite tons 925

The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during November 2019 was $6,212.794 per metric ton or $2.818 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said "Leach testing could be ready at Puerto Blanco by the end of December 2019, and it will also involve the processing of flotation concentrates at Madero. Typical shake down changes, transportation logistics, and a review of costs per ton of ore processed are anticipated. "

