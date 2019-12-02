Plan to Attend the 3rd Annual Converters Expo South in Charlotte; Early Bird Rates Available Only Until January 2, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Converters Expo South will bring professionals from across the converting industry to the second largest "converting corridor" in the nation to share the latest technology, products, and ideas. Converters Expo South, now in its third year, continues to grow with more industry-leading exhibitors participating and more industry leaders expected to attend. The event will take place Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. For a full agenda, click here.

"With hundreds of attendees expected, Converters Expo South will be the place to find manufacturing partners, check out testing and prototyping equipment, meet with producers of disposables and learn the latest in flexo printing and packaging," said Glen Gudino, Group Publisher for BNP Media's Packaging Group. "Converters Expo South is a one-day expo that unites converters of paper, film, plastics and nonwovens with industry buyers, specialists and suppliers."

The Platinum Sponsor for the event is Pinnacle Converting Equipment, and Bronze Sponsors are AccuWeb, Paper Converting Machine Company and Valley Grinding & Mfg. Converters such as American Converting, Budnick Converting, Cahill Nonwovens Co., Contract Converting, Glenroy, Jacob Holm Industries, St. Johns Packaging and Royal Carolina Corp. have previously attended Converters Expo South. For a list of past attendees, click here.

Contract manufacturers and product developers also plan to attend the event to find solutions in all aspects of production. The show floor will feature partners that can add unique value to the manufacturing process; printing, packaging and testing services; expansion ideas and new equipment; and the latest in efficiency, techniques, advances and more. To learn more, visit https://www.packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo-south or click here to register to attend for $50 at the Early Bird Rate which expires January 2, 2020. The Advance Rate of $70 expires January 29 and the registration rate is $100 after January 29.

The exhibit floor will be open from 9:30 am - 3:30 pm and will include a complimentary lunch buffet and happy hour, giving attendees the perfect opportunity to network with fellow converting specialists and suppliers. For additional information about exhibiting or sponsorships, contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045.

Converters Expo South is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, (www.packagingstrategies.com) which has delivered up-to-the minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpsolutions.com), which also produces national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, workshops, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

