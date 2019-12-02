The "Positive Persuading and Influencing Skills" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day workshop will give you an opportunity to improve and enhance your persuading and influencing skills within business

This course will help you to build confidence and acquire skills to increase your personal effectiveness in dealing with colleagues, clients, bosses and stakeholders across the corporate spectrum.

Dynamically designed and delivered, the interactive programme focuses on best practice tips and techniques that will allow you to strengthen and perfect your influencing ability in three key areas:

Improved inter-dependent working across functions and even cultural boundaries

Increased self-awareness gaining insights in how you come across to others

Great communication, self-projection, and influencing skills

Attending this seminar will help you to understand and define behaviours which lead to effective interpersonal communication at different levels, both inside and outside the organisation.

Benefits of attending:

Identify some of the more challenging obstacles to effective communication

Learn how to prepare for one-to-one and one-to-group communication

Acquire and practice communication skills which lead to improved relationships in the workplace

Explore strategies for handling difficult people and situations

Learn how to work with individuals from different functions and cultural backgrounds

Develop a personal effectiveness action plan' for the future

Influencing and Persuading Art or Skill?' Expert speaker Robert Hersowitz writes about the importance of influencing and persuading skills within business and outlines four components to learning how to become an effective influencer.

Who Should Attend:

This course will be relevant for anyone who wants to improve their influencing skills in the workplace, including:

Experienced line managers and leaders

Newly appointed managers

Functional or department heads

Project or team leaders

Technical support specialists

Advisers and consultants

Agenda:

Introduction, welcome, and objectives

Defining personal effectiveness (scene-setting, terms of reference behaviour, and personality group work and discussion)

Behavioural influences (self-awareness)

Factors which influence human behaviour at home and at work

Family and parents genetic, gender and generation influences

Culture and ethnicity

Understanding the difference between negative manipulation and influencing with integrity

Understanding the diverse forces which influence motivational response

Mindsets

Gender

Generation and age

Nationality and regionality

Behavioural styles

Leadership and management styles

Communication models that work

An introduction to EI (emotional intelligence) EI self-mapping tools

How to read and interpret other people's behaviour

Calibrating pacing and/or leading neuro-linguistic programming concepts and skills

Defining and distinguishing positive and negative behaviours

Examining and exploring passive, aggressive and assertive behaviour

Techniques for assertiveness

Analysing behaviour patterns self-others using the people mapping and behavioural toolkit

Communication skills workshop

Developing communication strategies that work

The 4-Box Model

Planning communication: starting, maintaining and ending discussion

Techniques for involving others

Listening skills: theory and practice open and closed questions, summarising and clarifying

Learning to say no, handle criticism, express criticism, make requests

Preparing for difficult conversations with colleagues, peers and other stakeholders

Selling' ideas, getting buy-in and commitment from others

Influencing a group of individuals who represent different style challenges'

Influencing people from other cultures and backgrounds

E-persuasion and influencing using IT tools such as email and teleconferencing to persuade and influence from a distance

Dealing with difficult customers, colleagues, bosses, and staff

Techniques for self-projection

Handling aggressive as well as passive individuals

Working with non-verbal communication

Managing conflict and stressful communication response vs reaction

Evaluating performance and planning for improvement follow-up

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6sx25f

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005496/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900