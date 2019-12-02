The "Clinical Evaluation of Medical Devices: The Clinical Evaluation Report" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cover all the aspects of clinical evaluation in line with the European medical device regulations and applicable guidance documents
Course Overview
- Gain a detailed overview of the clinical evaluation process
- Understand the concepts involved in conducting a clinical evaluation
- Learn how to utilise information gathered during a clinical evaluation
- Understand where clinical evaluation fits in the development and marketing of medical devices
- Take away skills in conducting systematic literature searches
- Learn how to appraise data
- Know how to assemble clinical evidence acceptable for review by Regulatory Authorities or Notified Bodies
Why you Should Attend
This two day course will cover all the aspects of clinical evaluation in line with the European Medical device regulations and applicable guidance documents. The course will provide you with the tools and skills you will need to produce a high quality clinical evaluation report for all your medical devices. You will understand the detail of what clinical data is needed, how to collect it, analyse it and produce a clinical evaluation report that is acceptable to the Regulatory Authorities and Notified Bodies. You will learn how the process fits into the development of a medical device and also the post market aspects of clinical evidence. The course includes case studies and template documents which you will be able to utilise to produce your own high quality clinical data evidence documentation.
Who Should Attend:
- CROS
- Medical writers
- Personnel involved in:
- Gathering clinical evidence and conducting clinical evaluations
- R&D
- Clinical staff
- Regulatory affairs
- Those who conduct clinical evaluations/investigations/post-market follow up studies
- Those moving from Pharmaceuticals to Medical Devices
Agenda:
Programme Day 1
Objectives and overview
What is a clinical evaluation?
- Explanation of the terminology used in clinical evaluations
- Overview of what a clinical evaluation is
- The importance of clinical evidence in medical device development
Why and when is it necessary to conduct a clinical evaluation?
- Where does clinical evaluation sit within the medical device process?
- Why is clinical evidence important?
- Who are the stakeholders in the process?
Who and what is involved in the clinical evaluation process?
- Overview of each step
- Use of equivalent products
Workshop: Bringing it together
- An interactive exercise on what has been learnt so far
What regulations govern clinical evaluations and what guidance documents should clinical evaluations be conducted to?
- An in-depth review of the available regulatory and guidance documents which can be utilised during the process and how to interpret these
Quiz
Q A and wrap-up of day one
Programme Day 2
Review of day one, introduction to the day, objectives and overview
Documentation necessary for conducting a clinical evaluation
- The clinical evaluation plan
The literature review process
- Selecting databases and conducting searches
- How to source data and review it
- How to clarify the question on which you need to find literature, including devising the most comprehensive literature search strategy and selecting key words
The Clinical Evaluation Report (CER)
- What is it and what is included?
- Who should write it?
- How to write it and what is included
What is state of the art and how to conduct a risk benefit assessment of the data?
- Performance and safety analysis
- State-of-the-art analysis
- Risk-benefit analysis
Impact of the Medical Device Regulations (MDR)
- What do Notified Bodies (NB) look for when reviewing the report
- How to meet NB expectations
- Quality assurance steps for the final CER
Quiz
Q A and wrap up
