

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Manufacturing Index and Construction spending report are the highlights on Monday.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly higher.



Asian shares finished higher on the day, while European shares are trading lower.



Investors are watching Saudi Arabia's request for further slash in OPEC oil production and developments around U.S.-China Trade talks.



As of 7.41 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining down 41.0 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 8.75 points.



The U.S. major averages ended the session just off their worst levels of the day. The Dow fell 112.59 points or 0.4 percent to 28,051.41, the Nasdaq slid 39.70 points or 0.5 percent to 8,665.47 and the S&P 500 dropped 12.65 points or 0.4 percent to 3,140.98.



On the economic front, Markit Economics' Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index or PMI for November will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 52.2, compared to 51.3 in the prior month.



Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 49.4, slightly up from 48.3 in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's Construction Spending report for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.4 percent increase, lower that 0.5 percent in the prior month.



The Treasury Department's Six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian markets rose on Monday. Chinese shares climbed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 0.13 percent to 2,875.81 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.37 percent to 26,444.72.



Japanese shares rallied to reach their highest level in nearly 14 months. The Nikkei average climbed 235.59 points, or 1.01 percent, to 23,529.50, while the broader Topix index closed 0.89 percent higher at 1,714.49. Australian markets eked out modest gains.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 16.30 points, or 0.24 percent, to 6,862.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 17.30 points, or 0.25 percent, at 6,965.30.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 21.45 points or 0.36 percent, the German DAX is declining 24.26 points or 0.18 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 4.85 points or 0.07 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 21.69 points or 0.22 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.35 percent.



