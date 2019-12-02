James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation to Present at 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 10-12, 2019

KITCHENER, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (JWC) (TSX.V:JWCA)(OTCQX:JWCAF), a premium cannabis brand focused on producing clean, consistent cannabis grown with its advanced and proprietary Dual Droplet™ aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™, has been invited to present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event institutional investor conference being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California.

James E. Wagner Cultivation president and CEO, Nathan Woodworth, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 10, at 8:20 a.m. Pacific time and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the company's website at www.jwc.ca.

Management will discuss the company's recent acceleration in revenue growth towards profitability, driven by a unique technology platform that produces industry-leading yield, as well as superior consistency that is key to medical use and recreational brands.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with 275 names presenting to more than 1,400 attendees. The conference will also feature a variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with James E. Wagner Cultivation, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events. For any questions about the company, contact Jonathan Leuchs of CMA at (949) 432-7758 or submit your request here.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

JWC's wholly-owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis. JWC uses an advanced and proprietary Dual Droplet™ aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC was founded as a family company and is based on family values. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC's operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

For additional information about JWC, please refer to JWC's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or JWC's website: www.jwc.ca

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release contains statements including forward-looking information for purposes of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about JWC and its business and operations which include statements regarding JWC's attendance at the LD Micro Main Event conference and its scheduled presentation regarding JWC's financial and operating results, yield, plans, products, technology, objectives, expectations and intentions. The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as "will", "expected", "approximately", "may", "could", "would" or similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, building permit related risks and risks associated with growth and competition as well as the risks identified in JWC's Annual Information Form dated April 3, 2019, available under JWC's profile at www.sedar.com. Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable. JWC disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

