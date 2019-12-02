

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the U.S. currency slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The greenback retreated to 1.1025 against the euro and 109.51 against the yen, from its early high of 1.1003 and more than a 6-month high of 109.73, respectively.



The greenback slid to a 6-day low of 0.9971 against the franc, off an early high of 1.0009.



Extending early slide, the greenback declined to near a 4-month low of 0.6478 against the kiwi. This may be compared to a high of 0.6424 set at 6:30 pm ET.



The greenback pulled back from an early high of 1.2896 against the pound, dropping to 1.2936.



The next likely support for the greenback is seen around 1.13 against the euro, 108.00 against the yen, 0.97 against the franc, 1.32 against the pound and 0.66 against the kiwi.



