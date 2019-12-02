Magdalena Paluch wins Gold as Female Entrepreneur of the Year in Europe, the Middle East Africa, and Silver Award for Most Innovative Woman of the Year Technology, while LabTwin wins Gold for Best New Product or Service of the Year

LabTwin, the world's first voice and AI-powered digital lab assistant, today announced its Co-Founder and CEO Magdalena Paluch was honored as the Gold winner for Female Entrepreneur of the Year in Europe, the Middle East Africa, and a Silver winner for Most Innovative Woman of the Year Technology, while LabTwin won Gold for Best New Product or Service of the Year in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Magdalena Paluch, Co-Founder and CEO of LabTwin

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 16th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 25 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

Magdalena co-founded LabTwin while working as Director of User Experience Design at BCG Digital Ventures. She has been instrumental in bringing LabTwin, the world's first voice and AI-powered digital lab assistant, to hundreds of scientists around the world in some of the largest pharma companies and most prestigious universities. Prior to her role as CEO of LabTwin, Magdalena held senior leadership positions spearheading various global business development initiatives at BCG Digital Ventures.

"I'm honored to win such a prestigious award and to be part of a program that recognizes the accomplishments of women in business," said Magdalena Paluch, Co-Founder and CEO of LabTwin. "Everyone on our team is excited about all of LabTwin's accomplishments and I am proud to lead such a talented team innovating AI and voice technology for today's scientists. Our hard work has been validated by the product's win for Best New Product of the Year."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Winners in all categories are available at https://stevieawards.com/women/2019-stevie-award-winners.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service, and the new Middle East Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About LabTwin

LabTwin is creating the next generation of digital lab tools for smart labs, starting with the world's first voice-activated lab assistant. With LabTwin, scientists can collect data, access information, manage experiments and streamline documentation simply by talking. LabTwin's smart assistant leverages voice recognition and machine learning technology to simplify data capture, structure valuable information and provide suggestions to scientists in real-time so they can make more informed data-driven decisions. With a mission to empower scientists, LabTwin is backed by Sartorius and BCG Digital Ventures. Its voice-powered assistant is used by hundreds of scientists in leading biopharma companies and academic institutions around the world including Deutsches Primatenzentrum (DPZ), University Medical Center Göttingen, and the University of California, San Francisco.

Visit the LabTwin website?? to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter to get company updates.

