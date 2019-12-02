Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2019

WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 
02.12.19
12:29 Uhr
38,970 Euro
-0,280
-0,71 %
Bau/Infrastruktur
FTSE-250
BELLWAY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
BELLWAY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
38,950
39,850
15:12
02.12.2019 | 15:01
BELLWAY PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, December 2

BELLWAY p.l.c.

2 DECEMBER 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant:Bellway p.l.c.
Name of scheme:
  1. Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme (SRSOS)
  2. Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan (PSP)
Period of return:From: 1 June 2019To: 30 November 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. SRSOS: 151,687
  2. PSP: 25,440
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. SRSOS: Nil
  2. PSP: Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. SRSOS: 6,533
  2. PSP: 24,890
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. SRSOS: 145,154
  2. PSP: 550
Name of contact:Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:0191 2170717
