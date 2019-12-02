Visiongain Publishes Blood Culture Tests Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Bacteremia, Fungemia), Product (Consumables, Instrument), Method (Automated, Manual), Technology (PCR, Microarray, Proteomic) and End User (Hospital Laboratories, Reference Laboratories), Plus Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Blood culture tests play a vital role in diagnosis of bacterial, fungal, and mycobacterial among other infections. Various techniques, including conventional/manual and automated blood culture methods, are used by healthcare professionals for the detection of infection.

• To determine the best treatment, blood culture tests can help identify the type of microorganism that is causing an infection.

• Using sterile technique, a sample of blood is placed in a culture media and incubated in a controlled environment for 1 to 7 days. If microorganisms grow, they can be identified and tested.

Market Overview and Trends

• The high growth of blood culture tests market is attributed to the quick turnaround time, reduced risk of contamination, and low manual intervention required in automated blood culture

• The technological advancement has led to instruments and software innovation and this will create new opportunities for manufacturers of the blood culture tests market in the coming years.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as BSIs and sepsis is expected to be main driving factor for the growth of blood culture tests market.

• The increasing number of regulatory approvals and new product launches has enhanced the market growth.

• High demand for advanced products by hospitals and clinical diagnostics laboratories for the detection of bacterial, fungal, and mycobacterial infections is expected to be the driving factor of blood culture tests market.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• The diagnostic products, such as instruments, kits, reagents, media, and assays, undergo rigorous clinical trials prior to a regulatory approval. Stringent government regulations for the development and manufacturing of diagnostic products, including blood culture tests products, could hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The blood culture test market is segmented on the method, application, product, technology, end user, and geography.

Method

• Manual Methods Market, 2019-2029

• Automated Methods Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Bacteremia Market, 2019-2029

• Fungemia Market, 2019-2029

• Mycobacterial Detection Market, 2019-2029

Product

• Consumables Market, 2019-2029

- Blood Culture Media Market, 2019-2029

- Assay Kits & Reagents Market, 2019-2029

- Blood Culture Accessories Market, 2019-2029

• Instruments Market, 2019-2029

- Automated Blood Culture Systems Market, 2019-2029

- Supporting Laboratory Equipment Market, 2019-2029

• Software and Services Market, 2019-2029

Technology

• Culture-Based Technology Market, 2019-2029

• Molecular Technologies Market, 2019-2029

• Proteomics Technology Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Hospital Laboratories Market, 2019-2029

• Reference Laboratories Market, 2019-2029

• Academic Research Laboratories Market, 2019-2029

• Others Laboratories Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Blood Culture Tests market.

• These companies have developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

Companies covered in the report include:

Beckman Coulter

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomérieux SA

Bruker Corporation

Cepheid

Iridica

Nanosphere, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

