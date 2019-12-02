Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market to Reach a Market Size of $43.1 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market, published by KBV research, The Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market size is expected to reach $43.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high bandwidth coverage and fast speed on mobile Internet connectivity is driving technological developments in cellular data and wireless communications. These also include the development and deployment of 5G networks. However, the 5G network has a greater reach and a lower latency than that of the previous generations, like most new generations of mobile Internet access.
In 2018, the segment of power amplifiers retained a large market share. The segment is projected to continue this trend over the forecast period also. Increasing power amplifier applications in HDTV, Radar, GSM, Point-to-Point Microwave, LTE & 5G signal amplification, and so on are expected to drive segment progress over the forecast period. The filters segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast years.
Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/radio-frequency-components-market/
In the application segment, the consumer electronics sub segment achieved a larger market share in 2018. The category is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The Radio Frequency Components in Automotive Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.8% during (2019 - 2025). It is expected that high demand for devices that establish direct wireless Internet connectivity, like tablets, smartphones, drones, smart watch, smart TV and smart home devices, will fuel the market over the forecast period. Technological developments in the area of wireless communication and materials used in RF component production, like Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Silicon Germanium (SiGe), are also expected to increase market growth.
This regional growth in North America is attributed to an increase in disposable income and the resultant increase in the use of consumer electronics with connectivity features. Also expected to drive the market is growing demand for better connectivity and accessibility solutions along with increasing numbers of internet users in the area. The Europe market would grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during (2019 - 2025).
"KBV Research has introduced Subscription Based Model which aims to offer market intelligence to its clients ensuring a convenient and economical approach."
To know more, visit: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Fujitsu Limited, Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd., Broadcom, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc. and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
Global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market Segmentation
By Product
- Power Amplifier
- Filters
- Antenna Switches
- Modulators and Demodulators
- Duplexer
- Others
By Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Military
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- Fujitsu Limited
- Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd.
- Broadcom, Inc.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
- Exhaustive coverage
- Highest number of market tables and figures
- Subscription based model available
- Guaranteed best price
- Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
- Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market
- Passive Optical Component Market
- Distributed Antenna System Market
About Us:
Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.
Media Contact
Mr. Alan D'Souza
KBV Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407
New York, N.Y. 10001
United States (U.S)
Tel: +1(646)661-6066
Email: query@kbvresearch.com
logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519478/KBV_Research_Logo.jpg