Polin Celebrates 5-year-old Waterslide Designer

KOCAELI, Turkey, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Hannah, 5 years old, from Wisconsin, USA visited Noah's Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells and had the time of her life. She was so excited by her experience that when she got home, with crayons, Hannah designed her own waterslide.

Her father, Jason, tweeted Hannah's contact and much to his surprise, they received a personal, hand written note from Noah's Ark stating that they liked it so much that they would make her dream a reality. Jason again tweeted his things to this very cool response.

Meanwhile, Noah's Ark reached out to waterslide manufacturer companies, inviting them to create Hannah's dream.

Polin was so very touched and inspired by Hannah's creativity in her father's encouragement, that we've invited them to the IAAPA trade show.

At IAAPA Expo, along with Noah's Ark waterpark, we presented Hannah with a very special gift - her waterslide concept as a fully designed model.

Hannah had no idea of the surprise which is being given to her just one week before her birthday. And then she blew out the candle on her birthday cake.

Happy birthday Hannah! Dreams do come true so never stop dreaming!

About Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of waterparks, waterslides & water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,000 waterpark projects in 103 countries around the world and is the biggest waterslide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037513/Polin_5_Year_Old_Designer.jpg