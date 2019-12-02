Charles River Development, a State Street company, today announced thatLegal and General Investment Management (LGIM), one of Europe's largest institutional asset managers, managing over £1 trillion in assets, has selected the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) to streamline their global trading operations.

Building on LGIM's initial adoption of the cloud-based Charles River IMS for pre- and post- trade compliance, the addition of cross-asset order management capabilities will help consolidate investment processes for LGIM's index, liability driven investment (LDI), equity, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions.

"Increasing workflow and pressure on trading desks is driving investment managers to adopt greater automation across their investment processes," said Gavin Lavelle, Managing Director EMEA, Charles River. "By consolidating onto a centralised, cloud-based platform like Charles River IMS, firms have the flexibility to simplify their business model, expand product offerings and support growth."

Ed Wicks, Head of Trading at Legal and General Investment Management, said: "LGIM's continued growth in local and international markets highlighted the need for a scalable solution to centralise order management processes across all asset classes. Our partnership with Charles River will bring significant efficiencies to our trading operations, allowing us to further evolve our global model, to the benefit of our clients."

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River's front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$30 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's front-to-back services, Charles River's software technology forms the foundation of the State Street AlphaSM platform. The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the institutional investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River's growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 975 employees in 11 regional offices. (Statistics as of October 2019) www.crd.com

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.90 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.95 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR Gold ETF and the SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $44 billion as of September 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

