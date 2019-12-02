Stockholm, December 2, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for November 2019: -- The share trading decreased by 1.0% to a daily average of 2.912bn EUR, compared to 2.942bn EUR in November 2018. Compared to the previous month, October 2019, the daily average decreased by 4.1%. -- Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 1.2% to a daily average of 426,503 contracts, compared with 431,605 contracts in November 2018. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 18.2% to a daily average of 27.4m EUR compared to 33.5m EUR in November 2018. -- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Ørsted A/S. -- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by XTX Markets. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 74.8%, compared to 72.5% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: -- For OMXC25 companies 2.9 larger -- For OMXH25 companies 2.2 larger -- For OMXS30 companies 2.3 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: -- For OMXC25 companies 97.0% -- For OMXH25 companies 96.2% -- For OMXS30 companies 96.4% 1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3. ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. 4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters. 5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com