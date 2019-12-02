CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Appoints Andrew Borene as CEO

BUDA, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("CipherLoc"), a developer of quantum-secure encryption technology, announced the appointment of Andrew Borene as President and Chief Executive Officer. Borene brings deep domain expertise across both the public and private sectors to the CipherLoc team.

"I look forward to hitting the ground running with the team at CipherLoc," said Andrew Borene, newly appointed CEO. "This company is founded on fast, efficient, quantum-secure technology with the potential to disrupt the encryption industry. My priority from day one will be to get this product to market the right way.

"My first step will be to identify opportunities that better align our resources and create a more professional and streamlined process for CipherLoc to get to market and start providing value to our customers and partners as soon as possible," said Borene.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew to CipherLoc," said Tom Wilkinson, Chairman of the Board. "He is a results-oriented leader with deep expertise in the security marketplace for both the government and commercial markets. The Board has taken multiple steps to improve the overall governance structure and management of the company, and we look forward to having Andrew's expertise at the helm as we continue to advance our commercialization efforts."

Andrew joins CipherLoc from Symantec Corporation where he led the National Security Group, where his teams delivered innovation and cybersecurity solutions to federal agencies. Andrew has also led high-performing teams and initiatives across the security and technology industries for companies including IBM, LexisNexis, Booz Allen Hamilton, Wells Fargo and several advanced technology startups. He was also a senior advisor to the Director of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) as a contractor in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). In government, Andrew served as an Associate Deputy General Counsel at the Pentagon and as a U.S. Marine Corps cryptologic officer. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Macalester College and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School. He is a licensed attorney in Washington, D.C. and a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation is a provider of highly secure, quantum-safe data protection technology. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine which is designed to add a layer of protection to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable across a variety of applications and markets that demand mission critical encryption capabilities. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

