Simplex and Binance Launch Extended Cyber Monday Special with Reduced Fees for Globally Purchasing Crypto with Debit and Credit Cards

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Simplex, the leading fiat to crypto payment processing company, and Binance, global leading crypto exchange, are pleased to announce the launch of a limited 1-month campaign to offer Simplex's lowest rates ever for fiat to crypto purchases via credit and debit cards.

During the promotion, Binance users will continue to enjoy the same efficient and secure Simplex user experience, with fees of only 2.5% for transactions across the globe, keeping the Cyber Monday special rates in place for the duration of a full month.

"Simplex is the pioneer of providing global and easy on-ramp to crypto via credit and debit cards with zero fraud guarantee. Our team is delighted to continue offering our leading fraudless payment solution to Binance with never-before-seen rates to its users worldwide. It's never been easier or cheaper to buy crypto with credit cards than it is now," said Simplex CEO Nimrod Lehavi.

"Binance supports the mass adoption of crypto and we are pleased to offer lower fees for our users in the partnership with Simplex. Moving forward, we will keep working closely together to provide easier access to crypto." said Binance CFO Wei Zhou.

